OUCH: Pence Blasts Kamala, 'How Dare You?'

On Thursday night, former Vice President Mike Pence blasted Kamala Harris for her absurd smear of Republicans who support the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“’Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women, well, we say, ‘How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they?’” Harris said on Tuesday.

“I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreak and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?” Pence said in a speech at South Carolina’s Carolina Pregnancy Center.

“Make no mistake about it: Democrats and the radical Left will never stop pushing for more and extreme abortion-related policies as long as Roe is the law of the land,” he continued. “Democrat-run cities across America are now providing financial incentives for abortion, implementing paid leave. In Boston, for example, government employees can receive 12 weeks of paid leave for abortion, the same benefit for having a baby.”

Pence then mocked the left, which has been attacking women via the transgender movement and now claims they want to protect them.

“And we’ve heard their radical agenda: In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden recently pledged himself to defend the ‘God-given right’ of men to compete in women’s sports,” he noted. “And their latest appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States couldn’t even define what a woman was. Now they want to lecture us about protecting women.”