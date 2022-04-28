News & Politics

COVFEFE! Guess Who Is Finally Posting on Truth Social Again!

By Matt Margolis Apr 28, 2022 8:33 PM ET
Source: Truth Social

It’s been a couple of months now, but I’m pleased to report that Donald Trump has finally made his second post on his new social media platform, Truth Social.

“I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” he truthed.

Trump’s hashtag, #COVFEFE, is a reference to the infamous late-night Trump tweet from May 31, 2017, in which Trump wrote, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet was later deleted, but the typo became a social media sensation, the likes of which hasn’t been matched since “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Trump’s post on Truth Social is the first positive sign that Trump will start using the platform regularly now. I’ve been critical that Trump hasn’t been doing so already, But, I guess better late than never.

