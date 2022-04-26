Trump Has a Message for Nancy-Boy Bed Wetters Worried That He'll Return to Twitter

The bedwetters on the Left have been worried that their favorite villain, Donald Trump, will be allowed back on Twitter now that Elon Musk has control over the social media platform.

Among them is Meathead, also known as Rob Reiner, who whined, “the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?” To which musician John Rich attempted to talk him off the ledge. “Calm down Rob, I’m sure he’ll let Hillary stay on.” See? All better.

Calm down Rob, I'm sure he'll let Hillary stay on. — John Rich (@johnrich) April 25, 2022

Trump was kicked off following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, further cementing the theory that Twitter used its platform as a political executioner. Trump was booted off several other social media sites after the Capitol riot even though it was clear that he did not plan, execute, or encourage rioting.

Others like this paid Democrat troll say “We got Trump kicked off Twitter before. We will do it again if need be. We aren’t f*cking going anywhere. Period.”

We got Trump kicked off Twitter before. We will do it again if need be. We aren’t f*cking going anywhere. Period. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 26, 2022

Some blue checkmarks have suggested that they’ll quit Twitter if that brute Trump becomes active again on the social media platform.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid warns that “right wing trolls” are “drooling with excitement and baring teeth at the normal, thoughtful people who plan to exit once Musk has turned this site into Parler.” Her fans assume she’ll abandon Twitter if Trump is allowed back on.

So enjoying the most toxic, right wing trolls still on this platform drooling with excitement and baring their teeth at the normal, thoughtful people who plan to exit once Musk has turned this site into Parler. As if they actually enjoy quacking only with each other on Parler… pic.twitter.com/h2IQcKWPKW — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 25, 2022

Did Joy threaten to leave America for Canada if Trump won in 2016?

Others are testing the Twitter moderators to find out if anything has changed since the board accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer.

The free speech test… -Rachel Levine is not and never will be a woman -Q -The 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump -The vaccine caused many side effects including death -J6 was not an insurrection -Covid was created in the Wuhan Lab -Pineapples go on pizza — Samantha Marika (@samanthamarika1) April 26, 2022

But the question is, does Donald Trump want to come back on Twitter now that he’s launched his own forum, Truth Social? Trump has removed all doubt about his future plans.

“I am not going on Twitter,” he told Fox News. “I am going to stay on TRUTH. We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. […] The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

He says he admires Musk, but won’t be active on Twitter even if his account is restored.

Twitter should activate his account anyway.