As Biden Pursues Nuke Deal, Iran Plots to Assassinate Top American Officials

Joe Biden has made no secret of his desire for a revived nuclear deal with Iran. He ran on it and has been actively pursuing such a deal throughout his presidency.

Yet, according to a new report, even as negotiations have been underway, Iran has been plotting the assassination of both current and former top United States officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the threats from Iran during testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Is it true that [Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps] is actively trying to murder former senior officials of the U.S.?” asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Blinken confirmed that “there is an ongoing threat against American officials both present and past.”

This comes on top of past reports that members of the IRGC were allegedly plotting the assassination of former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

What exactly is the Biden administration doing about this? Sadly, very little. Blinken told Cruz that “one of the strong messages we send to them [Iranian negotiators] is they need to stop targeting our people … and they said they know what they would need to do to address this problem.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, yet, for some reason, negotiations for a new nuclear deal continue, and all the Biden administration can muster in response is a strongly worded message? Does anyone else have a problem with this? This is just as bad as Obama insisting that a nuclear deal with Iran as Iranian leaders shouted “Death to America!” would somehow make us safer.

There’s no good news here. And there’s no more reason to trust the Biden administration than there is to trust Iran. Especially considering that the Biden administration was recently considering removing the IRGC from the U.S.-designated terrorist list.