Will Elon Musk Let Me Back on Twitter?

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk succeeded in buying Twitter. Despite its initial opposition, the Twitter board clearly saw the dollar signs and realized that it would have no better opportunity to make a quick buck.

“The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” said Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor.

While the board saw the dollar signs, Musk saw an opportunity for a genuinely free and open platform that doesn’t silence opposing views.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement.

Despite all the bellyaching from the radical left, this is good. I’ve been pointing out for some time now that liberals don’t want an open forum to debate and defend their views; they want an echo chamber, and for years now, Twitter has gradually become a left-wing echo chamber.

It’s ironic, really. Self-righteous liberals never miss a chance to virtue-signal their alleged tolerance for all people, yet they have no desire or respect for diversity of thought. Liberals are more likely to unfriend you over politics, both on social media and in real life, and they are increasingly embracing government and Big Tech censorship.

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, will reinstate Donald Trump. Trump has said he won’t. So, the more important question is whether Musk will let everyone else who has been wrongfully suspended from the platform back on and when.

I have been suspended from Twitter for just over a month now. What did I do to get suspended? I responded to a tweet that said, “No matter your opinion on Lia Thomas, I urge you to discuss the topic as if a transgender person were in the room. Because one probably is.”

I said in my reply that “trans people represent a fraction of a percent of the population,” and I also pointed out that even if I were in a room with a trans person, “I’d tell them the truth: they have a mental disorder.”

One morning a few days after my tweet, I woke up to find that my account was locked and suspended. I made appeals, and Twitter promptly sent form responses back, and I’ve been banned from Twitter ever since.

I was also previously temporarily suspended in October over a tweet sharing an article I wrote about Rachel Levine, Joe Biden’s assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, pointing out that Levine is a man, not a woman.

If Musk is genuinely committed to making Twitter a free speech platform, all of us who have been wrongfully suspended should have our accounts restored. I’ve never shied away from a debate over trans issues, and neither should LGBT activists. I hope sometime soon I’ll be able to report that my account has been restored.

But let’s not forget that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is only the start of the war to bring free speech back to Big Tech. Facebook still censors conservative speech. YouTube still demonetizes conservative influencers. GoFundMe still cancels fundraisers that go against the narrative.

Big Tech will continue to act as gatekeepers of public speech and will never stop in their efforts to silence us. We can’t pretend the war is won just because Musk bought Twitter. Big Tech censorship is still happening, and it threatens our survival.

