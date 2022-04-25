BREAKING: Musk Deal to Buy Twitter May Happen Monday

After weeks of resistance, Twitter appears on the verge of being sold to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $43 billion in cash. Musk called the price his “best and final” offer.

Some on the Twitter board originally dismissed his $54.20/share proposal, claiming it was too low, but they’ve clearly figured out that they’ll never get that much money ever again, and have warmed up to Musk’s offer, paving the way for the platform, which has long been dogged by accusations of censorship, to become a more pro-free-speech platform. Musk became the company’s largest shareholder earlier this month.

“The deal would come just four days after Musk unveiled a financing package to back the acquisition,” reports Reuters. “This led Twitter’s board to take the deal more seriously and many shareholders to ask the company not to let the opportunity for a deal to slip away.”

A deal could be agreed to as early as Monday. This comes just over a week after the board adopted a “poison pill” plan to thwart Musk’s takeover attempt.

Angry leftists have managed to get “RIP Twitter” to trend on the platform, as the prospect of Twitter being open to different points of view has triggered them.

This story is developing.