John Durham Subpoenas Members of Clinton Campaign and DNC

Special counsel John Durham, who has been investigating the origins of the Russiagate hoax, has issued trial subpoenas to people from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Fusion GPS, and liberal law firm Perkins Coie, according to a report from The Epoch Times.

Durham called the conspiracy to thwart Trump a “joint venture” between the aforementioned parties to flood the government with false allegations in the hopes that something would stick.

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann is expected to face trial next month for lying to the FBI. Sussmann was indicted in September 2021.

Related: Durham Filings Reveal Timeline of Conspiracy to Frame Trump

Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI for falsely claiming that he wasn’t working on behalf of a client when he delivered bogus Trump dirt to federal agents. At the time, he alleged that Trump had a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. FBI agents found no evidence that such a channel existed. Earlier this month, Durham released a smoking gun in the case against Sussmann — text messages in which the Clinton agent put his lie in writing to the FBI.

Recent filings by special counsel Durham show that Sussmann also lied to the CIA after Trump was sworn into office, in an effort to frame him. Sussman and his lawyers are trying to block Durham from obtaining various documents. Last week, they tried to block Durham from being able to use a Hillary Clinton tweet in Sussman’s forthcoming trial.

Sussmann’s lawyers have accused Durham of overreach for trying to admit evidence that is protected or immaterial to the case — an allegation Durham refutes.

According to Durham, Fusion GPS “was not primarily providing or supporting expertise relating to legal advice; instead, it appears that the investigative firm’s primary, if not sole, function was to generate opposition research materials that the firm then shared widely.”

“The parties agreed to conduct work in the hope that it would benefit the Clinton Campaign, namely, gathering and disseminating purportedly derogatory data regarding Trump and his associates’ internet activities,” Durham wrote.