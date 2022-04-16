DURHAM: Clinton Lawyer Didn’t Just Lie to the FBI, He Also Lied to the CIA

Earlier this month, special counsel John Durham released new documents proving that former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI in text messages by unequivocally telling them that he was not working for any client when he was, in fact, working for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Sussman was indicted last September for lying to the FBI, but his problems just got even worse. According to new filings by special counsel John Durham, Sussmann also lied to the CIA after Trump was sworn into office.

The filings indicated that Sussmann also gave dirt on Trump to FBI general counsel James Baker and that he claimed he was “coming on my own—not on behalf of a client or company.” Despite this claim of acting independently, Sussmann had been instructed to deliver the dirt by technology executive Rodney Joffe, and he billed the Clinton campaign for the work. Sussman’s dirt included allegations that Trump had a secret backchannel with the Kremlin — a claim that has been proven false.

Related: Durham Releases ‘Smoking Gun’ in Case Against Hillary Lawyer

Sussmann met with CIA officers in early February 2017, at which time he told them he “was not representing a particular client,” but that his information came from “contacts” who he believed “were acting in good faith and out of a sense of loyalty” to the U.S. government.

Sussmann’s lawyers have tried to get the charges against him dismissed to no avail. A judge denied their latest motion this week, and his trial is set to begin next month.