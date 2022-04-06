Durham Filings Reveal Timeline of Conspiracy to Frame Trump

Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann will soon be going to trial for lying to the FBI. Sussmann denies wrongdoing, but earlier this week, Durham revealed “smoking gun” evidence that he deliberately lied to the FBI in a text message by claiming he wasn’t working on behalf of a client when he presented them with bogus allegations that Trump was using secret channels to communicate with the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

Durham calls the conspiracy to thwart Trump a “joint venture” between Hillary Clinton’s campaign, campaign lawyers, and operatives to flood the government with false allegations in the hopes that something would stick.

According to a report from Just The News, Durham also dropped “new hints” this week that Sussmann and the researchers working with him “had reason to suspect the Alpha Bank allegations might not be true or at least suspect.” Nevertheless, he presented the information to the FBI in hopes of undermining Trump’s campaign.

Dunham’s court filings over the last several months lay out a sequence of events that the special counsel believes adds up to a conspiracy, Just the News reports, and it started the very same day that James Comey’s FBI cleared Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing for storing classified information on her private email server. On that day, July 5, 2016, Christopher Steele delivered the first version of his infamous dossier on Trump. The FBI field office didn’t act on it right away, but Clinton operatives and lawyers were already snooping around for more “evidence” of collusion, namely internet domain name service logs tying Trump to the Kremlin via secret back channels with Alfa Bank.

By the end of the month, CIA Director John Brennan had briefed Barack Obama about Hillary Clinton’s “personally approved” plan “from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services” in the election. Simultaneously, the plan would distract the public from her email scandal.

However, the scheme to undermine Trump wasn’t going as fast as Clinton’s operatives would have hoped, so Steele traveled to Washington to relay his research to Bruce Ohr, a senior official at the Department of Justice. This information was taken directly to top brass at FBI headquarters, and Steele was later made a confidential informant. The FBI formally opened its investigation into Trump/Russia collusion on July 31, 2016.

The CIA knew that Hillary Clinton had personally approved the plan to vilify Trump, and informed FBI Director James Comey and others about it. Days later, Sussmann brought the Alfa Bank allegations to the FBI.

Clinton operatives eventually leaked the allegations made in the Steele dossier to the media, while the FBI focused on getting a FISA warrant on Trump adviser Carter Page, which it got in late October. Days later, the Alfa Bank story was first reported by the media, and Hillary Clinton personally called attention to it.

Even after Trump won the election, the efforts by Clinton’s operatives to undermine Trump with these bogus allegations continued.

Related: Big News in the Latest Filing From Special Counsel John Durham

Obama knew. Comey knew. Many others in the Obama administration clearly knew as well. It’s worth noting that Devin Nunes, the former ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, predicted last year that some Obama officials will go to prison as a result of the forthcoming Durham report.

Let’s hope that Obama, Comey, and Brennan are among them.