DeSantis Announces Special Session Targeting Disney's Special Self-Governing Status

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he is calling on the state legislature to consider legislation in a special session to end the Walt Disney Company’s special protections after the company committed to opposing the recently signed Parental Rights in Education Act.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ [sic] bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law is supported by an overwhelming majority of people who know what the bill actually says. However, Disney has stirred up controversy in recent weeks by coming out against the law along with a company-wide zoom meeting that was leaked showing Karen Burke, the president of Disney’s General Entertainment Content, saying Disney has “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories.” The leaked recording also showed executive producer Latoya Raveneau stating that her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming.

But DeSantis hasn’t shied away from the fight against Disney’s radical woke agenda.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “Yes, they will be considering the congressional map but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

Related: Americans Sour on Disney’s LGBTQ Agenda

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has said the state legislature has several options for dealing with the increasingly woke Disney. “Things that scare Disney,” he tweeted, followed by a list: “ Municipal dissolution. Copyright expiration. Combined reporting. I’m the former Finance & Tax Chairman of the Florida House and I know of what I speak.”