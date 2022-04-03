Matt Gaetz Knows How to 'Trap This Rodent' and Scare Disney

Disney certainly has been making a lot of news lately, and for all the wrong reasons. In the wake of Disney promising to fight Florida’s recently signed Parental Rights in Education bill, and execs openly talking about indoctrinating kids with LGBTQ propaganda, Governor Ron DeSantis is considering repealing the Walt Disney Company’s special self-governing status and other special privileges.

“They have gotten incredible treatment from the Florida legislature and are treated on a pedestal, this one corporation is treated differently than anybody else,” DeSantis said of Disney. “That is not something I’ve ever supported. In the legislature, you see a move to reevaluate the special privileges.”

Following the signing of the Parental Rights in Education bill, Disney released a statement saying it should “never have passed and should never have been signed into law.”

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” the statement continued.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a former Florida state legislator, has chimed in, suggesting that the state legislature has a number of options with dealing with the once family-friendly company that has decided to use its influence to indoctrinate kids.

“Things that scare Disney,” he tweeted, followed by a list: “ Municipal dissolution. Copyright expiration. Combined reporting.”

“I’m the former Finance & Tax Chairman of the Florida House and I know of what I speak,” he added. “DMs open for FL legislators. I’ll tell you how to trap this rodent.”

There seems to be growing support for reigning in Disney for getting political.

“Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/ fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government,” Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach (R) tweeted. “If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.”