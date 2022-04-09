Never Stop Fighting Against the Radical Left’s War on Children

There’s been a lot of controversy lately over the issue of transgender rights and their impact on women. Notably, the left has made male swimmer Lia Thomas the poster boy for the movement to allow men who identify as women to compete in women’s sports, even if it means robbing opportunities from real women.

The war on women has manifested itself in many ways. Last year, the Biden administration called Rachel Levine, a biological man, the “first-ever female four-star admiral” of the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) Commissioned Corps — effectively preventing a real woman from ever holding that distinction. In December, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, a biological male, was dubbed “the highest-earning female contestant in the game show’s nearly 57-year run” by NBC News.

I’ve spoken out against the evils of the trans movement many times. This movement is single-handedly trying to redefine how we understand sex, gender, and biology. As the examples mentioned above show, it generally succeeds in its efforts.

But the trans movement is far more dangerous than even those examples demonstrate. It’s all related, and the efforts to normalize transgenderism, as evil as they are, truly cross a line when they target children.

And let’s not pretend that they aren’t. Disney is now openly pushing the LGBT agenda in its programming, and the radical left is outraged that teachers won’t get to teach kids about sexuality in kindergarten through third grade. Doesn’t that seem bizarre to you? If you thought that, as a society, we all agreed that we should protect the innocence of children, apparently you were wrong. There is now a movement embedded into our culture and educational system to rob kids of their innocence in the name of diversity and tolerance.

Related: Attacking the Florida Bill Is the Commies’ Latest Attempt to Have Sex With Your Kids

Opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida has been fierce, but it doesn’t end there. This week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that bans transgender medical treatments for children, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, mastectomies, castration, vasectomies, hysterectomies, and cosmetic genital surgeries.

Seriously, who could oppose such a law? We generally accept that children are not mature enough to make consequential decisions about their lives. Yet, at some point in the really recent past, the number of people pushing for kids to make irreversible, life-altering decisions has skyrocketed. If you ever knew a tomboy who eventually grew out of it, you should know that affirming kids’ gender dysphoria is terrible news, and allowing them to be mutilated should be considered child abuse.

Yet, the radical left demands that kids be permitted to undergo these medical procedures, sometimes even without the consent of their parents.

LGBT groups are now coming out in full force against this commonsense Alabama law and likening puberty blockers and castration to life-saving medical care.

“Alabama is voting on banning evidence-based, peer-reviewed, consensus healthcare. Every major medical association supports gender-affirming care as safe and life-saving,” the radical LGBT group GLAAD said in a tweet Thursday.

“Alabama just passed a bill that criminalizes providing gender-affirming care to trans youth. This is the first piece of legislation nationwide that would make this care a felony,” the ACLU of Alabama said. “If this bill is signed, we will sue.”

Without a doubt, this is a battle that needs to be fought. The radical left’s obsession with sexualizing and destroying our kids must be countered head-on. The people targeting our kids are sick, and we have to stand up to them.