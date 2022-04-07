'The Babylon Bee Is a More Reliable Source of Fact' Than Pelosi, Rep. Cawthorn Declares

This week, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, (R-N.C.) blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House floor, telling her that The Babylon Bee, a satire site, “is a more reliable source of facts” than she is.

“Madam Speaker, the left has ripped away the pit of truth from the author of life,” Cawthorn began. “They’ve exchanged natural science for a party platform, and declared war on biology. Your left-wing movement is forcing children to endure radical expressions of sexuality. And yet, you can’t even define what a woman is.”

Cawthorn continued, “You might amend a bill but you’ll never amend biology. Science is not Burger King. You can’t just have it your way.”

“I am the youngest member of the House of Representatives,” he added. “And I never imagined that one of my sacred duties in this hallowed chamber would be explaining to the House Speaker the difference between a man and a woman. Take note, Madam Speaker, I’m about to define what a woman is for you: XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker. It’s so simple.”

Cawthorn lamented that Big Tech is censoring people “for promoting the dangerous and bigoted ideology called Science.”

“Madam Speaker, you and your party are living a lie,” Cawthorn insisted. “The Babylon Bee is a more reliable source of facts than you. Perhaps it will click when you hand the gavel to Republicans and realize that truth is king. It reigns with the American speaker and you, Madam Speaker, never will again.”

One of the Democrats hoping to unseat him in November was not amused by Cawthorn’s pro-biology position. “Today, Madison Cawthorn said that the definition of a woman includes the term ‘no tallywhacker’ and that ‘science is not Burger King.’ If Congress won’t expel him, I will defeat him,” Democrat Katie Dean promised.