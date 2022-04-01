Blacks Are Abandoning Biden Despite His Constant Pandering

Joe Biden always had a problem — an old white guy problem.

Let’s face it, the Democratic Party isn’t interested in white males anymore.

In 2008, Democrats supported Barack Obama despite his painfully obvious lack of experience, with disastrous consequences. In 2016, to further prove their anti-white-men bona fides, they nominated Hillary Clinton, the most unlikeable person in the country. Granted, she could have been a man — after all, we’re not all biologists and thus can’t be sure — but for all intents and purposes, Democrats had desperately sought to prove their wokeness by saying goodbye to the era of white male presidents.

Then Hillary lost to Donald Trump, and Democrats figured Obama’s white male vice president was more electable than the faux Indian (Elizabeth Warren), the faux Hispanic (Beto O’Rourke), the faux Spartacus (Cory Booker), or the other old white guy (Bernie Sanders).

So, Democrats settled on Joe Biden — an old white guy with a history of touching women and young girls inappropriately who, on his best day, was less inspiring to Democrat voters than Barack Obama was while blowing his nose. Obviously, Team Biden had to counter the whole old white guy problem, so they had Biden make promises such as picking a woman of color as his running mate and nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court.

Yet, despite all his efforts to pander to black Americans, Biden’s support among black Americans is cratering — big time. According to a new Marquette University poll, Biden’s approval among black Americans is at 56%, a decline of 32% from a year earlier and the worst approval rating in that demographic for a modern Democrat president. As Eric Levitz of New York magazine noted earlier this year, black voters “have been among the most reliably Democratic constituencies in the country” for half a century, yet Biden has lost more support from them than any other group. “The fact that Biden’s rising disapproval has been concentrated within the demographic demands explanation,” he argues.

Predictably, the conventional wisdom within the left-wing media was that Biden’s loss of support is due to the fact he hasn’t pandered enough to black voters — namely, he failed to get “racial justice” or “voting rights” legislation passed. This seems like a red herring to me, as polls have shown widespread support — even from black Americans — for commonsense election integrity proposals like Voter ID.

What Levitz never seems to consider is that maybe black voters are simply seeing that Democrats don’t care about them. Barack Obama, despite being the first black president, wasn’t exactly good for black America, either. Donald Trump seemed to confirm this while in office through his outreach to black voters, and, despite the constant accusations from Democrats and the media that he was racist, his support from black Americans and other minorities increased from 2016 to 2020. Why?

Call me crazy, but maybe black Americans are starting to see that they’re much better off when Republicans are in power than when Democrats are. Sure, for Democrats, pandering to minorities comes as easy as breathing. But it doesn’t take a biologist to know what a woman is, nor does it take a political expert to see that Democrats have taken the black vote for granted for years, and that eventually, it would come back to hurt them.