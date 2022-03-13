Why Biden Will Continue to Pursue the Iran Nuclear Deal

On Sunday, my PJ Media colleague Athena Thorne wondered if Iran’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq might be a sign that the Iran nuclear deal, which Joe Biden has been desperately trying to revive, might be dead now.

It would be nice to think that Joe Biden would see Iran’s aggressive behavior as proof the mullahs cannot be trusted. But Joe Biden isn’t that smart. Iran has never given the United States (or the world) any reason to trust them when it comes to its nuclear ambitions. Yet, giving the mullahs a pathway to nuclear weapons has been the goal of the anti-American left for years now. If the same nation that sponsors terrorism worldwide and regularly roots for the end of America was able to achieve a nuclear deal under Barack Obama, then it will get the same, if not more, from Joe Biden.

It’s only a matter of time.

Just like Barack Obama before him, Joe Biden will claim that a nuclear deal with Iran will make us safer. Unfortunately, Iran has proven itself untrustworthy about nukes. A year after signing the deal, the Obama administration determined that uranium particles discovered at an Iranian military base were likely part of a prior secret nuclear weapons program, which meant Iran had lied about their nuclear ambitions during the deal negotiations.

Iran violated the nuclear deal after it was signed, too, within months of it going into effect.

But despite Iran giving us so many reasons not to trust them, the radical left will insist the deal will contain the mullahs and prevent them from becoming a nuclear threat. And as with so many lies before, the left will always maintain this and will give Biden all the cover he needs to repeatedly claim he’s saved the world by containing Iran in an agreement by which they will never abide. In fact, just last week, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler falsely claimed that Iran only started enriching uranium after former President Donald Trump pulled us out of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Oh, that's why! "Tehran has progressively abandoned its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal since then U.S. president Donald Trump pulled Washington out in 2018." https://t.co/2vx9GaiXGk — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 9, 2022

Joe Biden is desperate for a foreign policy victory, and seeing as Americans (rightfully) blame him for allowing Russia to invade Ukraine, I would guess he most likely sees a revived nuclear deal with Iran as his only hope. Naturally, the media will do its part to convince the American people that Iran cares about the terms of the agreement.

What does Joe Biden have to lose right now? With his presidency in shambles, he’ll go after anything resembling an achievement if it gives him the opportunity to brag that he managed to bring home the W on something. He tried to do it with Afghanistan, and that blew up in his face. The ending of the war was supposed to be the crowning achievement of his foreign policy but instead became the turning point that sent his approval ratings underwater, where they have remained ever since. Had he not botched the withdrawal, he’d likely have gotten credit for ending the war, but instead, it exposed his incompetence. This pivotal moment of his presidency didn’t even get a mention in his State of the Union address.

Related: This Video Epitomizes Biden’s Entire Presidency

So, unfortunately, Biden’s pursuit of the Iran nuclear deal will continue. It doesn’t matter that it will make us and our allies less safe.