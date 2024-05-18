AOC's Bizarre, Idiotic, Brainless Conspiracy Theory About MTG's Outburst at Committee Hearing

Rick Moran | 12:10 PM on May 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the dumbest, most uninformed members of Congress. And that's saying a lot.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may, in fact, be the dumbest member of Congress. The difference in the relative lack of intelligence between the two is something I wouldn't place a bet on.

Advertisement

But this article is about the stupidity of AOC so Greene is just going to have to sit down, shut up, and wait her turn.

You've no doubt heard how MTG and Rep. Jasmine Crockett blew up a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday evening. Greene was conducting an inquiry of Democrats on the Committee to see if any of them had employed Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, Loren, the president of Authentic Campaigns, a Chicago-based progressive political consulting firm. 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn't like the fact that MTG had taken over a meeting that was supposed to be a mark-up session on a bill to advance contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

Crockett asked Greene "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett demanded. 

“Do you know what we’re here for?” Greene replied “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

It went downhill from there.

Crockett gave it back as good as she got. She pretended to raise a "point of order" (which it definitely was not but what do you expect from one of the dumbest members of Congress?) and ended up goring MTG with some colorful, politically incorrect metaphors.

Advertisement

“I’m just trying to better understand your ruling,” she said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blond, bad-built butch body, then that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

What appears to have been a catfight between two members of Congress was actually a deliberate attempt by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green to distract the committee so that Republicans could slip in some sort of anti-democratic, "authoritarian" language to the bill being marked up.

I know because Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told me.

Advertisement

That rant drew a pithy response from a Republican.

In fact, the majority can pretty much do anything they want in a mark-up. And if AOC even knows what "standard procedure" is, she hides it well. It's "still unclear to me how legitimate it was" is not a good look for Democrats. If it's not clear, keep your mouth shut.



Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Tom Fitton: ‘Caution’ Letter Proves Judge Merchan’s Ethics Violation Catherine Salgado
Government Plots To Grab Homeowners' Private Properties In Florida Bryan S. Jung
More Shady Biden Accounts Have Been Discovered Matt Margolis
Fantasy Author Brandon Sanderson Sold Out His Religion To The LGBTQ Agenda Jon Del Arroz
How Can Joe Biden Win With This Demographic Shift? Matt Margolis
How About a Cheap Used Car? It's Only Two Years Old, but There's a Catch... Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Our Bureaucracy Is Out of Control
Symptom of a Sick Society: Feminist ‘Rage Rituals’
‘This Is a Queer Planet’: NBCUniversal’s Peacock Releases New Series on Gay Animals
Advertisement