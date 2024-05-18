AOC's Bizarre, Idiotic, Brainless Conspiracy Theory About MTG's Outburst at Committee Hearing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the dumbest, most uninformed members of Congress. And that's saying a lot.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may, in fact, be the dumbest member of Congress. The difference in the relative lack of intelligence between the two is something I wouldn't place a bet on.

But this article is about the stupidity of AOC so Greene is just going to have to sit down, shut up, and wait her turn.

You've no doubt heard how MTG and Rep. Jasmine Crockett blew up a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday evening. Greene was conducting an inquiry of Democrats on the Committee to see if any of them had employed Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, Loren, the president of Authentic Campaigns, a Chicago-based progressive political consulting firm.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn't like the fact that MTG had taken over a meeting that was supposed to be a mark-up session on a bill to advance contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Crockett asked Greene "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett demanded.

“Do you know what we’re here for?” Greene replied “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

It went downhill from there.

Crockett gave it back as good as she got. She pretended to raise a "point of order" (which it definitely was not but what do you expect from one of the dumbest members of Congress?) and ended up goring MTG with some colorful, politically incorrect metaphors.

“I’m just trying to better understand your ruling,” she said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blond, bad-built butch body, then that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

What appears to have been a catfight between two members of Congress was actually a deliberate attempt by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green to distract the committee so that Republicans could slip in some sort of anti-democratic, "authoritarian" language to the bill being marked up.

I know because Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told me.

Here’s the problem with “both sidesing” the chaos that was the Republican Oversight hearing.



Republicans VOTED in cmte to allow the rhetoric that was used against Ms. Crockett last night.



Notice that when Dems have the majority, these things don’t happen.



It also gets worse… https://t.co/tZjb28IemQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

This is where the GOP chaos matters.



AFTER the Republican Chair and GOP members broke official House protocol to allow MTG’s horrific opening silo of rhetoric, they THEN made another change to dispense with the legislative process.



THAT part is not getting enough attention. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

They THEN did something highly unusual and still unclear to me how legitimate it was - they cut off the *rest of the amendment process,* end all legislative debate, and cut straight to a vote on their text without standard procedure.



Needless to say, this is not normal at all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

That rant drew a pithy response from a Republican.

Sort of like pulling a fire alarm to interfere with the legislative process. I can see why you’re so upset. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) May 18, 2024

In fact, the majority can pretty much do anything they want in a mark-up. And if AOC even knows what "standard procedure" is, she hides it well. It's "still unclear to me how legitimate it was" is not a good look for Democrats. If it's not clear, keep your mouth shut.







