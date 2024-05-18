Biden's Plan to Resettle Thousands of Gaza Refugees Is Insane, Warns Expert

Earlier this month, the Biden administration floated a trial balloon, suggesting "senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents."

No other Middle Eastern country is crazy enough to want large numbers of Gazans to enter their country. The history of Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria suggests that the refugees would look to overthrow the government or launch terrorist attacks against Israel from within their borders.

This apparently isn't deterring Joe Biden. Perhaps it should.

Pinhas Inbari, a veteran Arab affairs analyst, told Fox News "I cannot say all Gazans are Hamas, but you can say they are brainwashed by Hamas. Muslims are indoctrinated with Islam and jihad [in Gaza]. You can’t take them as they are now and plant them in the U.S. Biden has to see Europe to understand."

Europe accepted about 1.2 million refugees from North Africa and the Middle East and is finding out that many of the resettled refugees refuse to assimilate.

In Hamburg Germany, a thousand Islamists marched calling for the creation of a caliphate. "Caliphate is the solution" they chanted.

It "will take years of education to teach them not be jihadi Muslims," he said.

Currently, they don't have to change. Europe is, for the most part, giving them what they want. Why should they assimilate?

Inbari had a specific warning for Biden.

He said resettling Gazans is like"taking al-Qaeda to the U.S. They are educated to hate America and Christians. They think if they hate Jews they will not hate Christians. They are mistaken. Al Qaeda hates Christians before Jews."

Indeed, the blindness of Biden and his advisors is appalling. Just because they have relatives in the U.S. doesn't mean they will assimilate.

Biden’s immigration plan and the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses were recently discussed by some Palestinians in Gaza. Israel’s TPS-IL news agency published video footage of Gazans speaking about immigration and anti-Israel protests on U.S. campuses. "Everything that’s happening here is according to their plan," one elderly Palestinian man said in an apparent reference to Israel. "They attacked Gaza with all of their military might but achieved nothing. But now they’re working on a new plan. They claim their hearts are with the people of Gaza, that they want to bring them out and ease their burdens. "And this is the core plan of America and the occupation — to force us to emigrate. I will not emigrate — even if the entire universe demands it."

The older Palestinians apparently want to stay. It's the younger ones who want to leave and come to the U.S. Regardless, the State Department assures us there's absolutely nothing to worry about.

They're going to thoroughly check every single refugee.

"Any individuals from Gaza who have traveled or would travel to the United States are thoroughly vetted, as the safety and security of the American people is our top priority," a State Department spokesperson said. "We have been clear and consistent: The United States categorically rejects any actions leading to the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza."

In a few months, we'll probably see thousands of Palestinians boarding ships bound for America that are tied up at the new $370 million dock we just built.

You didn't really think that was to deliver food, did you?