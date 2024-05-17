More Shady Biden Accounts Have Been Discovered

Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media like to pretend that there's no evidence of Joe Biden's corruption and that the impeachment inquiry is just a partisan play. Of course, to believe that they have to pretend that all the sworn testimonies, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos, photos, text messages, and even White House visitor logs proving Biden's corruption don't exist. Not only is that not true, but the evidence continues to pile up.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped a bombshell on Thursday, revealing that his panel had unearthed new financial accounts tied to the Biden family investigation. Adding to the drama, Comer announced a fresh subpoena aimed at an undisclosed bank, ramping up the pressure in this ongoing probe.

"This morning, I issued a subpoena for targeted financial information from a certain financial institution related to Jim Biden, Sarah Biden and Hunter Biden. This is a result of many of the documents that Devon Archer turned over," Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

The Oversight Committee began investigating the Biden family’s alleged shady business dealings over two years ago. In March, they called for Biden to testify before Congress, stating that "the committee has accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family, and their business associates."

"It is unbelievable," Comer continued. "I don't think you would find very many people that have a billion-dollar net worth that have as many different bank accounts as this Biden family had. Many of these were shell companies."

Those were "companies [whose] sole purpose was to launder the money that the Bidens were receiving from China, from Romania, from Russia," Comer added. "And never one time through the course of this entire investigation, even during the depositions with Hunter Biden and the transcribed interview with Jim Biden, were they able to answer exactly what the family did to receive this money."

We believe we have found new Biden Family bank accounts: Rep. James Comer pic.twitter.com/CW93p51gRM — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) May 16, 2024





Comer expressed optimism that his latest subpoena would “answer some more questions” and hinted that the investigation is nearing its conclusion.

“Hopefully this subpoena will be some of the last bits of information that we have to have to be able to finalize this report to the American people,” he said.

According to Comer, House Republicans are “in the final stages” of their inquiry, and the panel will “hopefully” release a report on their findings “very soon.”

