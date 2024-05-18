Trump Makes a Very Interesting Demand of Biden Before First Debate

The first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is just over a month away, and Donald Trump has agreed to all of Biden’s conditions, including no live audience, timed microphones, and only pro-Biden outlets and moderators. But now Trump has a condition of his own.

And it's a justifiable one.

“I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said Friday evening, during the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner. “I am, no I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union, he was high as a kite.”

It has long been suspected that Joe Biden was drugged during his State of the Union address.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist specializing in elderly dementia patients, pointed out that Biden's increased speed and volume during the address, contrary to his usual slow and stumbling demeanor, could be indicative of stimulant usage, potentially Adderall or another amphetamine.

“[Adderall]’s given to focus someone’s attention so if you give it to someone who is not focused and give it to them ahead of a big event like the State of the Union, it will improve their focus,” Lieberman told the Washington Times. “But it’s treating the symptoms rather than boosting the brain and it’s addictive so it’s dangerous.”

“He couldn’t correct his mistakes. He mentioned Moscow in a sentence where it made no sense. You could see him try to fix it, but he didn’t know how to correct himself. He couldn’t say the correct word,” Dr. Lieberman added. “Anyone could trip over Laken Riley’s name but he didn’t know how to correct it. If he knew enough about her to talk about her, he would know enough to call her by the right name.”

The article also pointed to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry that "found medications that treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, such as Adderall, can generally improve cognitive performance in Alzheimer’s patients."

In light of years of polling indicating the public no longer believes Biden is physically or mentally capable of handling the presidency, Democrats were quick to boast about Biden’s “fiery” performance as proof that Biden indeed has the strength and vigor for the job.

Further giving validity to Lieberman's theory that Biden was likely drugged for the State of the Union is that his public appearances since the speech have been one disaster after the other. Biden's usual blank expression and trademark glitches were on full display the next day during a campaign speech in Philadelphia, Pa., during what was essentially a recycled version of his State of the Union address. At one point, he boldly proclaimed, "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" Even when discussing his pet topic, the Capitol riot, Biden fumbled badly, mistakenly citing the date as "July the 6th."

And so on.

So, yes, Trump is definitely justified in his request, but there isn't a chance that the Biden campaign will agree to this.