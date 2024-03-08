Was Biden Drugged for the State of the Union? One Expert Thinks So.

Joe Biden’s fiery but mostly peaceful State of the Union address prompted many to suggest that he had been drugged before the speech to ensure an energetic performance.

I don’t doubt that many wags made those comments in jest, but it may actually be the truth. A psychiatrist who specializes in elderly dementia patients told the Washington Times that Biden displayed behaviors indicative of stimulant usage to conceal cognitive decline during his State of the Union address on Thursday.

While Democrats were rushing to claim that his performance proved that he was physically and mentally capable of handling the presidency, Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, Calif., noted that Biden’s speed and volume during the speech could have been a sign that he was on Adderall or another amphetamine.

“If you look at how Joe Biden usually is — slow and stumbling — compared to how he was during the State of the Union — fiery and angry — these are signs that are typical for someone taking Adderall or any amphetamine,” Lieberman told the paper.

Dr. Lieberman, who has not personally examined the president, said the signs of potential pharmaceutical use go beyond how Mr. Biden spoke during the nearly 90-minute speech, but also in his mannerisms. For example, Mr. Biden typically rests his hands on the podium while delivering a speech from the teleprompter. During the State of the Union, he frequently gestured and moved with his hands at a rapid rate, she said. At various points, Mr. Biden appeared to slur some of his words. That’s not new for the president, who sometimes slurs his words when he gets excited, but Dr. Lieberman said the speed in which he slurred suggested he was “psychopharmacology helped.” “It was a word salad on speed,” she said.

The article also pointed to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry that "found medications that treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, such as Adderall, can generally improve cognitive performance in Alzheimer’s patients."

“[Adderall]’s given to focus someone’s attention so if you give it to someone who is not focused and give it to them ahead of a big event like the State of the Union, it will improve their focus,” Lieberman said. “But it’s treating the symptoms rather than boosting the brain and it’s addictive so it’s dangerous.”

“He couldn’t correct his mistakes. He mentioned Moscow in a sentence where it made no sense. You could see him try to fix it, but he didn’t know how to correct himself. He couldn’t say the correct word,” Dr. Lieberman said. “Anyone could trip over Laken Riley’s name but he didn’t know how to correct it. If he knew enough about her to talk about her, he would know enough to call her by the right name.” She also said anger and shouting on display Thursday night could be a sign of dementia because some patients can become frustrated ahead of important events and respond aggressively. “The emotional volatility is a sign of dementia and was amped up because of the Adderall or amphetamine they gave him,” she said. “He wasn’t just talking loudly. He was shouting in a room where everyone could hear him and he had a microphone.”

Making it more obvious that he was likely drugged for the State of the Union, Biden glitched on Friday when reporters asked him about his use of the word “illegal” to describe the illegal immigrant who killed Laken Riley.

“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?”



BIDEN (short circuiting): “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” pic.twitter.com/ubl5SEOAyc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Sure looks like the Adderall wore off there.