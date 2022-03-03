Dr. Seuss’s Legacy Is About to Get ‘Woke-Washed'

New Dr. Seuss books are coming, but they’re coming with an agenda.

Last year, the woke left decided that after decades of being in print, several of Dr. Seuss’s books were suddenly racist, not diverse enough, etc., and they were ultimately canceled by his publisher. Even Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Dr. Seuss in his presidential proclamation for Read Across America Day, which occurs on Seuss’s birthday.

But I guess time heals all wounds, because Joe Biden did mention Dr. Seuss in this year’s proclamation.

“Children’s classics such as Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham and Oh, the Places You’ll Go! have inspired a passion for reading and endless creativity that spans generations,” the proclamation reads. But before the radical left gasps from being triggered, here’s what Biden said next: “Today’s stories and adventures are as diverse as the world in which we live, and by reading them, we come to more fully understand the vibrant diversity of our Nation — and the world.”

Ahh, yes, those books pushing diversity. You know, like pornographic kids’ books or books that promote transgenderism to five-years-olds because “love trumps hate” or something. But that’s a whole other topic for another time.

So, has Dr. Seuss been un-canceled? Has the radical left realized how absurd it was to cancel him in the first place and is making amends?

Oh, heavens, no; don’t even think it. Biden’s re-inclusion of Dr. Seuss is not as innocuous as it seems.

According to a report from the New York Post, an “inclusive” group of writers and artists from “diverse racial backgrounds” will be taking previously unseen sketches by Dr. Seuss and “woke-washing” them for the next generation of indoctrinated leftists with “inclusive” storylines “inspired by the drawings” that will “represent a diverse cross-section of racial backgrounds to represent as many families as possible,” reps for Dr. Seuss Enterprises explain.

So, have you always wanted to see a pride-flagged Sneetch perform fellatio on a brown-furred Lorax? There’s a high probability you might finally get your chance, because diversity!

“We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss,” Susan Brandt, the president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

As is always the case, the left isn’t satisfied writing their own radical garbage; they have to destroy the legacy of beloved authors like Dr. Seuss with wokeness under the guise of being diverse and inclusive.

No thanks, we’ll stick to the classics in my house.