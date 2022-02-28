Putin Threatens Nuclear Escalation as Biden Goes on Vacation

Does anyone at the White House realize how bad it looks for Joe Biden to hide at his private home in Delaware while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues?

Apparently not, because that’s where he is, and Fox News reports that media communications with Biden have been limited while he’s been there.

Does anyone think that Trump could’ve gotten away with this? Now, granted, Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine had Trump still been in office. Still, it doesn’t take a political expert to understand the optics of Biden hunkering down in Delaware for a long weekend as the Russia/Ukraine conflict appears to be escalating toward a nuclear war.

“He is right now threatening a nuclear escalation,” former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News. “This a veiled threat – or maybe such a veiled threat – he just met with his chief of general staff and minister of defense. He is escalating the conflict into the nuclear domain in order to de-escalate – that is, topple Kyiv’s regime quickly.”

Meanwhile, questions remain about what Putin’s endgame is.

“It is not entirely clear if Mr. Putin has designs beyond the Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. “And it’s because that’s not perfectly clear that we continue to look for ways to bolster our NATO capabilities and to reassure our allies. I mean, one of the reasons we’re doing this is because we want to make it clear to him that we will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

I’d like to believe that, but mostly, I’m wondering whether Biden cares more about what his next ice cream cone flavor will be.