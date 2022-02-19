HAHA: Joy Behar Busted Maskless in Public After Insisting It Wasn't Safe Yet

On Thursday, The View‘s Joy Behar announced that she planned to continue to wear a face mask in public “indefinitely,” because it wasn’t “100% safe” yet to stop wearing them.

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar said. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on … and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.”

“So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” she added. “Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

But, soon after insisting it wasn’t 100% safe yet to go maskless in public, Behar was photographed maskless in a New York City restaurant.

Joy Behar said she was going to mask in public places "indefinitely" because it's just not safe. Except for last night out at this restaurant, apparently. I hear that she also walked out of the restaurant unmasked, though her companions dutifully donned theirs. pic.twitter.com/bXO1lTUiGm — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) February 18, 2022

Does Behar truly believe it’s not 100% safe yet to go maskless in public, or does she want her show’s viewers to think so and to continue wearing masks despite the mandates? Sure sounds like the latter to me.