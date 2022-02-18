Of Course: Joy Behar Will Wear a Face Mask Indefinitely

Joy Behar, one of the leftist co-hosts of ABC’s The View announced on Thursday that she will continue to wear a mask in public “indefinitely.”

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar declared in the show’s opening segment. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on … and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.”

“So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” she added. “Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

This isn’t surprising to me one bit. While many of us are anxious for things to return to normal, there are those who seem committed to the pandemic, who simply thrive on the fear.

I always knew that this was inevitable, that the pandemic would ultimately make some people too afraid of returning to normal. They’ll continue to wear their masks in public even after the pandemic ends. These people, I predicted, would be mostly left-wing. It’s really sad. But unfortunately, for some people, the pandemic will never be over.