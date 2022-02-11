Will the J6 Committee Matter in November?

Who really cares about the January 6 Commission, really?

Well, Democrats in Congress do, obviously. They’ve had an unhealthy obsession with the Capitol riot for over a year now. At a minimum, the committee clearly wants to make sure the public never forgets the riot, which they’ve branded an insurrection, and that Donald Trump is to blame for it.

Like the Russia collusion hoax before it, Democrats insist that Trump was involved in an unprecedented “attack on our democracy.” Yet, like the Russian collusion hoax, we’re expected to believe this despite the evidence to the contrary. Various text messages released by the committee have actually exonerated Trump. The evidence against him has been so weak that the committee even doctored text messages to make them look incriminating when they weren’t. Meanwhile, of the more than 700 people who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, only 11 have been charged with “seditious conspiracy,” which belies the very notion that the riot was an insurrection orchestrated by Trump.

So, obviously, the committee isn’t really after justice. They’ve already revealed several ulterior motives, including finding ways to change election laws and expand surveillance powers. Still, the most significant goal of the committee was revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney (RINO-Wyo.) last month when she told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation that the “single most important thing” she has on her plate right now “is to ensure that Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee and that he certainly is not anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again.”

Democrats think they’ll be able to squeeze as much political opportunity out of the January 6 Committee as possible. Still, the real question here is whether people actually care about it anymore.

Democratic strategist James Carville doesn’t think so and doubts the committee’s efforts will help Democrats in the midterm elections coming up in November.

“If you were advising Democrats running in the midterms, what would you tell them to do with Donald Trump?” CNN’s John Berman asked him. “Is it something they should focus on? How much of a deal do you think the January 6 select committee will be?”

“Look, we gotta wait and see when the committee comes out. I suspect their findings are going to be intriguing and devastating,” Carville insisted. However, he is not convinced that the findings of the committee will matter in November.

“People want an election about their lives,” Carville explained. “They don’t want an election about a former president. They don’t want an election about any of this. If you show them substantial policies that improve people’s lives and you run on that like we did in 2018, you will be successful.”

Carville is right, of course, and this is terrible news for the Democrats. Recent polling shows a majority of Americans disapprove of the job Biden’s doing on a wide array of issues—the economy, COVID, education, foreign affairs, etc.

“Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of,” CNN reported. Carville said that voters care about their lives, and it’s obvious that people’s lives have gotten worse under Joe Biden and the Democrats’ control. No matter what bogus claims the J6 Committee makes, nothing can change the fact that people don’t care about the J6 Committee and what they conclude. Frankly, I suspect most people who do care, either way, made up their minds a long time ago.

In the end, another bogus witch hunt won’t compensate for the Democrats’ inability to govern.