After Playing Race Card, Stacey Abrams Apologizes for Maskless Photo

By Matt Margolis Feb 09, 2022 10:59 AM ET
After facing extraordinary criticism for being photographed repeatedly without a face mask while surrounded by students and school staff wearing masks, Stacey Abrams is finally enjoying a hefty serving of humble pie.

In an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” Tuesday night, Abrams claimed she got caught up in the “excitement” of reading to children during African American read-in day at the school.

“Did you make a mistake by taking a photo maskless in the classroom, when it appears that everyone else, including all the children, were wearing them?” asked Burnett.

“Yes,” Abrams replied before explaining that she was wearing her mask as she approached the podium, that she told the kids she was taking her mask off so kids listening remotely could hear her.

Abrams’ admission comes days after her campaign played the race card by accusing her critics of “using a Black History Month reading event” as the “impetus for a false political attack.” Now it seems that Abrams is trying her best to repair the damage done by going on CNN and apologizing.

“In the excitement after I finished – because it was so much fun working with those kids – I took a picture, and that was a mistake,” she told Burnett. “Protocols matter, and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that could be perceived as undermining that is a mistake, and I apologize.”

It’s probably not a coincidence that her apology came a day after the Republican Governors Association released a digital ad featuring her maskless photo.

Will her apology work? Or is it too little too late?

