After Playing Race Card, Stacey Abrams Apologizes for Maskless Photo

After facing extraordinary criticism for being photographed repeatedly without a face mask while surrounded by students and school staff wearing masks, Stacey Abrams is finally enjoying a hefty serving of humble pie.

In an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” Tuesday night, Abrams claimed she got caught up in the “excitement” of reading to children during African American read-in day at the school.

“Did you make a mistake by taking a photo maskless in the classroom, when it appears that everyone else, including all the children, were wearing them?” asked Burnett.

“Yes,” Abrams replied before explaining that she was wearing her mask as she approached the podium, that she told the kids she was taking her mask off so kids listening remotely could hear her.

Abrams’ admission comes days after her campaign played the race card by accusing her critics of “using a Black History Month reading event” as the “impetus for a false political attack.” Now it seems that Abrams is trying her best to repair the damage done by going on CNN and apologizing.

“In the excitement after I finished – because it was so much fun working with those kids – I took a picture, and that was a mistake,” she told Burnett. “Protocols matter, and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that could be perceived as undermining that is a mistake, and I apologize.”

“Protocols matter. Protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that can be perceived as undermining that is a mistake, and I apologize.” @staceyabrams shares the story behind photo of her without a mask at a school event. pic.twitter.com/58s4HqL6tO — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) February 9, 2022

It’s probably not a coincidence that her apology came a day after the Republican Governors Association released a digital ad featuring her maskless photo.

🚨NEW DIGITAL AD 🚨 Queen of the Woke Mob @staceyabrams forgot to read the room as she was quite literally reading to the room. Her maskless photo surrounded by masked children is the latest example of the left’s hypocrisy. Georgia parents will not forget this. pic.twitter.com/QdsHDBZQE1 — The RGA (@GOPGovs) February 7, 2022

Will her apology work? Or is it too little too late?