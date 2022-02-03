News & Politics

This Epic 'Let's Go Brandon' Photobomb During a Live MSNBC Broadcast Will Warm Your Heart

By Matt Margolis Feb 03, 2022 3:22 PM ET
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The “Let’s Go Brandon” movement just isn’t going away. And left-wing network MSNBC has now learned that the hard way. In the middle of a recent live broadcast, reporter Mike Memoli was discussing Joe Biden’s planned speech in New York City on the surge in crime when an anti-Biden protester came on camera during the broadcast and proudly displayed a flag bearing the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” became a national sensation after an NBC reporter claimed she “misheard” chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega last fall. Joe Biden himself was even tricked into agreeing with the phrase just before Christmas.

Even though the political left has embraced virtually every form of nastiness and vulgarity possible, they claim to be offended by the popularity of “Let’s Go Brandon” because it is code for a profane message. In fact, NBC has called the phrase a “right-wing slur.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN LET'S GO BRANDON
