HUGE: Durham Investigation of Obamagate Expands

Special Counsel John Durham is not yet finished with his investigation into the Obamagate scandal, and a new report says his efforts have expanded.

According to recent court filings, Durham has gained access to a significant amount of FBI internal affairs files in his effort to uncover the Obama administration’s maneuvers to promote bogus allegations against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Team Obama’s disingenuous investigation of the anti-Trump allegations, called Crossfire Hurricane, relied on the discredited Christopher Steele dossier, which was paid for by party activists.

The Washington Times reports that “Three times in his 19-page submission Mr. Durham tells the judge that his team is conducting an ‘active, ongoing criminal investigation’ not limited to the defendant, former Hillary Clinton campaign legal adviser Michael A. Sussmann.”

Durham was appointed as special counsel in December 2020 in order to protect the investigation, which began while he was a U.S. Attorney, from being quashed by the Biden administration. Joe Biden promptly fired all Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys in his first weeks in office.

This is obviously not good news for Joe Biden, who has been implicated in the scandal. During his confirmation hearings, U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland refused to commit to protecting the Durham investigation.

Durham reportedly now has access to over 130,000 pages of new material, with 492,000 pages more expected. It is a lot harder for a president to fire a special counsel than a U.S. attorney. It will be interesting to see if Biden and Garland attempt to obstruct the investigation going forward.