Thanks Biden! Guess Who We’re Buying More Oil From Now?

One of the first things Joe Biden did upon taking office was kill the Keystone XL pipeline. For good measure, he also aggressively sought to limit new drilling permits, and despite some legal setbacks, Biden managed to reverse Trump’s progress in making the United States energy independent.

Under Trump, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time in decades. Now under Biden, we’re importing more oil again, and one of the key beneficiaries of our increasing dependence on foreign oil is Russia.

“U.S. oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Russia have increased, and gasoline prices are higher than they have been in the last five years,” reports Energy Now.

And much of that is because Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline.

“[Keystone XL] was a missed opportunity to increase North American energy security, lower costs for American consumers and reduce dependence on foreign energy sources that are hostile to U.S. interests,” Frank Macchiarola, senior vice-president with the American Petroleum Institute, told Energy Now. “The Keystone XL pipeline would have provided good-paying union jobs to American workers while delivering affordable, reliable energy to American consumers from a close U.S. ally.”

According to government statistics, energy imports from Saudi Arabia more than doubled from Dec. 2020 to Oct. 2021. And our imports from Russia more than tripled from Feb. 2019 through Sept. 2021.

While I’m sure the oil sheiks in Saudi Arabia and Vladimir Putin are thrilled to be making money selling oil and petroleum to the United States, it’s hard to imagine why any American president would have intentionally enriched them at the expense of our own prosperity and our national security.