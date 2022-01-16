Trump Destroys Biden, Says He ‘Humiliated Our Nation'

Donald Trump hasn’t lost his touch. Not only can he still attract a crowd — 15,000 supporters attended his rally in Arizona Saturday night — but he also pulled no punches during his fiery speech.

“I love Arizona. We had a tremendous victory in Arizona that was taken away. … We had a rigged election. … [The media] refuse to talk about it. ‘The Big Lie’ is a lot of bull****. That’s what it is.”

Last year, a forensic audit of the election in Maricopa County, Ariz. was conducted and found that the number of ballots impacted by irregularities was more than 5 times Biden’s state-certified margin of victory. Despite this, the media falsely claimed the audit proved Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the state.

Trump also said that Joe Biden “has utterly humiliated our nation,” and that our allies no longer respect us and our enemies no longer fear us.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Biden had trouble putting together a coherent sentence.

Trump, in contrast, was strong and confident, and projected power. He promised that a “red wave” was coming “and it’s going to sweep across this country.”

Trump also blasted Biden’s incompetence in handling COVID-19. “We gave Biden every tool he could want. … He’s incapable.”

Biden inherited three COVID vaccines upon taking office, two of which were already approved for emergency use by the FDA. Biden’s failure to include therapeutics and testing as part of his COVID strategy has been widely criticized.

Trump had strong words for Arizona Governor Ducey, who is reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate against Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), as well.

“He’s not going to get my endorsement,” Trump said. “Ducey has been a terrible, terrible representative of your state.”