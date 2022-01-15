Biden’s Latest Rousing Speech: ‘Uh, Uh, You Know, Ugh’

In the course of a speech about the omicron variant Thursday, Old Joe Biden gave us yet another shining example of his razor-sharp mental acuity. “Now, I don’t like to, uh, uh, you know, ugh, outline the next steps we’re taking against, uh, I’d, I’d like to outline the next steps we’re taking against ova — uh, the omicron variant.” The spectacle of an aged man trying desperately to maintain his train of thought amid encroaching dementia would have been sad if it had been anyone other than this corrupt old kleptocrat, who is pretending to be president of the United States. But it did render all the more urgent the inevitable question: how long is this going to go on?

BIDEN: "Now, I don't like to, uh, uh, you know, ugh, outline the next steps we're taking against, uh, I'd, I'd like to outline the next steps we're taking against ova — uh, the omicron variant" pic.twitter.com/67kOieftjU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2022

How long is this going to go on? The Democrats hope that it will go on until Jan. 20, 2025, when they can replace the even more disastrous vice president with someone who at least appears to be more competent. Then the 25th Amendment can be invoked against Old Joe, and Hillary Clinton or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or whoever the Democrats decide to inflict upon us next can take over and finally end the charade.

Biden, however, does not look like a man who is going to hold the most important and difficult job in the world for another three years, even in his diminished role as a front man for the people who are really running things. Old Joe’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, wrote last November that “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the president, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.” But who really believes that? Biden’s lapses have become too numerous and frequent even for his supporters (all 81 million of them, we’re told) to ignore. Although, given how Kamala Harris has torched her own reputation in the last year, his supporters will continue to ignore them as long as they possibly can.

There are so very many examples of Biden’s deteriorating condition, and more come in all the time. Last October, while fielding softball questions from CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden lost the thread in mid-sentence: “Forty percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through, S- uh, Los Angeles and – uh, um, and uh, um, uh, um, what am I doing here?” Cooper then helpfully supplied the other place products come into: Long Beach.

Also in October, Biden said, “You know, if I can digress for just a second, last night I was on the television — uh, television, I was on the telephone …” Speaking in Illinois, Biden struggled to introduce the officials who were present: “And the Ohio Pennsylvania — the Ohio Pennsylvania, I’m from Pennsylvania — the, uh, the Illinois president of the — Don Harmon, State Senator Laura Murphy, State Rep, uh, um, Martin Mor-, uh, Martin Moylan…”

In a speech on infrastructure, Biden again was only marginally coherent. “And, by the way, parenthetically, when you build a charging station, it’s like back in the day when my grandpop worked for the American Oil Company back in the turn of the — in the 19 — 1920s, in that area. They went from state to state convincing people that they put — allowed them to put 20,000 gallons of gasoline under the ground. They didn’t want them around. But guess what happened? Everything builds up around them.” Sure, Joe.

The thing about Joe Biden, however, is that he doesn’t cackle maniacally when asked an uncomfortable question. Whenever Kamala Harris does something like answer a question about inflation by prattling on about how “Prices have gone up. And families and individuals are dealing with the realities of that bread costs more, that gas costs more,” Joe Biden looks good. Whenever she panders to the most hysterical elements of the far Left by bringing up massive societal problems such as racist trees, Joe Biden looks like the sensible moderate he was advertised as, and the Democrats grow all the more determined to pretend that they don’t notice the fact that the man is only barely coherent even when speaking off a teleprompter.

Even worse, if Kamala Harris becomes president of the United States, she might actually decide that she is in charge, and not docilely take orders the way Old Joe does. Then Biden’s handlers might be out of work. They are determined to stave off that possibility for as long as they can.