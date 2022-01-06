Experts Make Stunning Admission About Cloth Face Masks

For most of this pandemic, you’ve been told to mask up because masking will protect you and others from getting COVID.

But suddenly the ball game has changed. New studies show that the commonly worn cloth masks aren’t very effective, and experts are saying you need to ditch them.

“We want to make sure that it is not a cloth mask. A cloth mask does not offer protection,” says Asha Shajahan of the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic recently conducted a study that found that cloth masks had a negligible impact on COVID transmission in villages in India—about 5%.

So, cloth masks don’t work? Who knew? If you’re a regular reader at PJ Media, you did. Because we and others in conservative media have been pointing this out for nearly two years—even at the risk of being censored. Chances are very good that those who don’t follow conservative media are unaware that mask mandates haven’t worked or that studies have shown that masks aren’t effective at protecting you from COVID. Heck, even Dr. Fauci admitted it. In fact, anyone who dared question the efficacy of masks risked being banned from Facebook.

Related: SCIENCE! CNN Finally Admits Cloth Masks Don’t Stop COVID (But Nobody Told Biden)



But we weren’t afraid to point this out to you. Last summer, researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada found that most cloth masks and the popular blue surgical masks are only 10% effective since they don’t adequately cover the wearer’s mouth. This bombshell study should have ended useless mask mandates. But it didn’t. The mainstream media and big tech have kept this information from the public. We haven’t. This is why we need your support more than ever.

By becoming a VIP subscriber, you can help us fight back against the left-wing gatekeepers that don’t want you to know the truth. Use the promo code WUHAN for 25% off!

PJ Media will always report the facts—even the ones the mainstream media covers up. Your support will help us defeat the censors!