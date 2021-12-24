ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp: It's 'Tragic' Listening to Joe Biden Talk

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp was on Gutfeld! on Fox News this week, during which he blasted Joe Biden’s failure to communicate.

“I think it’s rather tragic to listen to [Joe Biden] talk,” Schlapp said. “I mean, he can’t talk, first of all. He says he shouldn’t be answering any questions,” he said, in reference to Biden’s admission earlier this week that “I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now,” after being asked a question about the omicron variant and his travel ban.

But Schlapp wasn’t done slamming Biden.

“And I think the saddest thing of all is that … it takes people like us—like, I don’t have a medical degree—how come we can all sit around talking about therapeutics and all these great new steps they have to make sure people, if they get this virus, they can recover from it.”

“But the president of the United States can’t talk about that,” Schlapp continued. “He can’t talk about all these ways in which people are recovering. Isn’t it good news that the mortality rate from this most recent omicron [variant] is so low? That’s a good thing.”

Schlapp rightfully questioned why Biden’s messaging on omicron has been so negative when he ought to be focusing on the positives. Instead, Biden warned that “We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”