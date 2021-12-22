WATCH: Elon Musk Hilariously Mocks CNN

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has been making headlines recently for spats with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Joy Reid (D-MSNBC) but he really got to me to laugh out loud when he mocked CNN during an interview he had with the Babylon Bee for their podcast.

“I feel so unqualified to be interviewing you right now,” one of the Babylon Bee podcast hosts remarked. “I think we all do. Why are we here?”

“I’m not pushing the podcast on you,” Musk jokingly replied. “You guys came here.”

“You could be on CNN right now,” another host quipped. “A real news organization.”

Musk, after citing a recent headline from the Babylon Bee, replied, “I’m not perverted enough, I guess.”

CNN has been plagued by a number of incidents recently, including anchor Chris Cuomo’s termination for inappropriately helping his brother through scandal as well as accusations of sexual misconduct, Cuomo’s senior producer being charged with engaging in sex acts with a minor, Jake Tapper’s producer facing similar accusations, and sexual assault allegations made against anchor Don Lemon. And, of course, CNN has also faced criticism for not firing Jeffrey Toobin after his infamous Zoom call incident.