Elon Musk Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Her Tax-the-Rich Rhetoric

The left loves to talk about “allyship.” If you’re not black but you subscribe to the “anti-racist,” white-guilt nonsense, you’re an ally. If you’re straight, but you think anybody can use whatever pronouns xe or zhe wants, can use any restroom, or can change gender on a dime, you’re an ally.

I don’t think that Tesla and SpaceX innovator and quirky billionaire Elon Musk would consider himself a conservative, but we on the right can definitely call him an ally, especially those of us who have a sense of humor.

On Tuesday, Musk went after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-AncestryDNA) when she took Time to task for naming him Person of the Year.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Warren, whose tribal name is Taxes the Rich, could’ve left well enough alone, but no. She had to turn Time‘s inspired choice into an opportunity to dust off that old chestnut that the rich “don’t pay their fair share” so we need to tax them into oblivion.

Musk took the opportunity to respond.

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

But he didn’t stop there. Instead, he chose to get salty. First, he called Warren and her fellow Democrats out for spending like money is going out of style.

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Then he compared Warren to that mom who yells at everyone’s kids.

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Finally, Musk saved his sickest burn for last.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

“Senator Karen.” That’s brilliant.

It’s not the first time that Musk has trolled a prominent Democrat. Last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Stalingrad) tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” And Musk weighed in.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

He followed up by telling Sanders, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …” That tweet referred to the $1.1 billion in taxes that Musk’s sale of Tesla stock generated.

Musk also told a follower, “Bernie is a taker, not a maker.”

Others are noticing just how effectively Musk uses Twitter to take down Democrats.

Elon Musk is the best thing on twitter since Trump. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) December 15, 2021

I’m inclined to agree. Musk may not be all the way to the right (yet), but when you have an ally like this taking Democrats to task, you can’t help but sit back and enjoy it.