Trump Slams Media for Pushing Fake Story That He Had COVID Before Debate While Biden 'Goes Around Coughing on People'

Donald Trump slammed the mainstream media for pushing the false narrative that he had COVID before his first debate with Joe Biden last year.

“My Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed I did not have Covid before or during the debate, saying, ‘And yet, the way that the media wants to spin it is certainly to be as negative about Donald Trump as they possibly can while giving Joe Biden a pass.'” Trump said in a statement.

The liberal media went crazy last week after a report claimed that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ forthcoming book reveals that Trump had tested positive for COVID days before his first debate with Joe Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also alluded to the claim during the White House press briefing on Wednesday, saying that Trump “apparently, reportedly, didn’t even share with people he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself.”

Trump also denied the accusations last week, pointing out that he had tested negative before the debate. Meadows agreed with Trump during an appearance on Newsmax. “Well, the president’s right, it’s fake news,” Meadows said.

Then he pointed out the media’s blatant hypocrisy for ignoring Joe Biden’s apparent illness.

“Biden goes around coughing on people all over the place, and yet the Corrupt News doesn’t even cover it,” he said. “They continue to shield Biden, who has been a disaster not just on Covid, where we have more deaths this year than last, but on the Border, the Economy, Inflation, Afghanistan, Gas prices, and everything else. Probably because he’s not supposed to be in office in the first place!”