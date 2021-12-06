Mark Levin: We Got to ‘Reject the Media Narrative in This Country'

During his opening monologue on his Fox News show “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday evening, Mark Levin slammed the media’s deliberately misleading narrative targeting Trump, whom he interviewed later on the show.

“We have got to reject the media narrative in this country,” Levin declared. “If you listen to the media in this country, you’re going to get all screwed up. You’re not going to get the facts, you’re not going to get any history, even recent history. It is a propaganda operation and we should all know this by now.”

Levin then lamented that there are only a “handful of real journalists in this country, a handful of news platforms in this country, and that’s it.” But, the rest of the media only wants to ensure that the public will oppose Trump if he runs for president again in 2024. “It is the same media that tried to turn the 2016 election into a fraudulent election.”

Levin then reminded the audience that Trump only wanted to improve this country and to make America great again after Obama and his minions nearly destroyed it. And for his efforts, the Democrats tried to impeach him twice.

“These will go down in history as two of the most outrageous acts by a Democratic Congress,” Levin predicted. “They used Russia collusion against him, which was clear to us, but it is not clear to everybody, which was a criminal enterprise launched by Hillary Clinton, the F.B.I., the Intel Agencies, the Obama White House—in my view, Obama and Biden as well—certain law firms and other individuals to try and take out a duly elected President.”

Watch the whole thing: