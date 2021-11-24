Dollar Tree Raises Price Point to $1.25, Citing Inflation

Dollar Tree may still be called Dollar Tree but it remains so in name only, as the bargain chain will be raising its baseline price to $1.25 due to inflation.

“Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide,” Dollar Tree President and CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement. “Accordingly, we have begun rolling out the $1.25 price point at all Dollar Tree stores nationwide.”

Dollar Tree was known for keeping all its offerings at a $1 price point despite some items costing more. But, thanks to Bidenflation, that is no longer sustainable.

Luckily for the chain, its loyal customers are understanding of the change, according to NBC News.

“I think if there are specific items that people are used to buying for a dollar, like soda or a candy bar, it could be a shock to have a higher price, but at the same time, I don’t know that people will riot,” Sucharita Kodali, a vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research said. “Most people see it as a quarter, not as 25 percent inflation.”

The change in price point is not expected to result in the chain changing its brand name.

But, who knows? We still have three years of Biden left.