WaPo Columnist Suggests That the Unvaccinated Should Be Prosecuted

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten found himself mercilessly mocked on Twitter this week after suggesting that those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID ought to be prosecuted.

“Is there a point at which the ‘unvaccinated’ need to be prosecuted?” Weingarten tweeted Thursday evening.

“This is demented beyond words,” Glenn Greenwald said in response to Weingarten’s tweet. “A punitive and sadistic desire to see people imprisoned who dissent from their worldview is an increasingly central and defining feature of American liberalism.”

“These lunatics want you in prison or dead,” tweeted John Cardillo of The Blaze and Newsmax. “Too many on the right still think compromise is an option.”

Not only is Weingarten’s attitude about the unvaccinated incredibly fascistic, but it’s also based on the false premise that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The reason for this is that the CDC originally claimed that “breakthrough” COVID infections are extremely rare, and the Biden administration blamed the rise in cases on unvaccinated Americans. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said back in July. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination rates because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

Joe Biden also used the phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when he announced his vaccine mandate in September.

But the problem is, it is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The CDC’s data on breakthrough infections was not only incomplete, but they stopped tracking breakthrough infections altogether. The CDC has also been accused of covering up the real numbers of breakthrough infections. So, while the CDC’s data is unreliable, data from other, more transparent countries shows that breakthrough infections are not rare at all.

Nevertheless, the narrative that the unvaccinated are to blame for the rise in COVID cases has persisted—at least among the left, allowing nutjobs like Weingarten to suggest that people who don’t want to get vaccinated are criminals.

