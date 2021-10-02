Senator Debunks Biden’s Claim That It's a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

For several months now, the Biden administration has tried to get Americans vaccinated. Things were going really well until the disastrous decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a one-in-a-million chance of severe blood clots. Since then, vaccinations declined, and Biden’s target of 70 percent vaccination of U.S. adults by July 4 wasn’t met, and various efforts to boost vaccination rates have failed.

Since then, the Biden administration has attempted to blame the unvaccinated for the surge in cases and deaths. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said back in July. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination rates because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

Biden echoed that phrase last month when he announced his intention to impose a vaccine mandate. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s caused by the fact that despite America having unprecedented and a successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months, free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot,” Biden said.

But, is it really?

On Thursday, Senator Ron Johnson (D-Wisc.) highlighted COVID data from outside of the United States. “The type of data we are not getting from our healthcare agencies,” he said, lamenting that “we have to look, unfortunately, to England and Israel,” which are being more transparent. The CDC has been accused of covering up the real numbers of breakthrough infections, which, if true, means that U.S. data isn’t very reliable. So, Senator Johnson first pointed to data from England.

“Now, President Biden – and this has been parroted by media and news media – said that what we are currently experiencing is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. They don’t really give us any data to back that up. They just proclaim, pronounce that 99 percent of people with Covid now are unvaccinated. But they don’t give us the data,” he explained. “Well, we have data from England, and here’s the data. So, of the 600,000 cases in England, 43% were the unvaxxed, 27% were with the fully vaxxed, another 30% were with partially vaxxed, or just undetermined.”

“Here is another quote from President Biden,” Johnson continued. “President Biden said, ‘if you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized. You’re not going to an ICU unit. You’re not going to die. You’re not going to get Covid, if you have these vaccinations’. Well, maybe that’s true in the U.S., I kind of doubt it. Because in England, of the 600,000 new cases of Delta, of the over 2,500 deaths, 63% of those deaths, 1,613 people, were the fully vaccinated. Twenty-eight percent were with the unvaxxed.”

Sadly, Senator Johnson noted that most Americans probably haven’t heard this date. And it’s true. It raises significant questions as to why the Biden administration is hiding the true numbers of breakthrough infections in order to push vaccination.