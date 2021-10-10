Gavin Newsom Signs Into Law Bill Requiring Retailers to Provide Gender-Neutral Toy Sections

Having solved all other problems in the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom has now signed into law a bill that mandates large retailers to provide a section for gender-neutral toys.

Under the law, which doesn’t take effect until 2024, retail stores with 500 or more employees are required to sell a selection of toys and childcare products that are not sold in boys or girls sections.

LGBTQ activists believe that traditional marketing practices, such as using pink for girls’ products, and blue for boys’ products “pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes,” reports the Associated Press.

This contradicts studies that have shown that children as young as nine months old prefer toys tailored to their gender. “Biological differences give boys an aptitude for mental rotation and more interest and ability in spatial processing, while girls are more interested in looking at faces and better at fine motor skills and manipulating objects,” Dr. Brenda Todd, one of the authors of a 2016 study on children and gender-specific toys said. “When we studied toy preference in a familiar nursery setting with parents absent, the differences we saw were consistent with these aptitudes. Although there was variability between individual children, we found that, in general, boys played with male-typed toys more than female-typed toys and girls played with female-typed toys more than male-typed toys.”

Nevertheless, the Consumer Federation of California supports the ridiculous law. “This bill will allow consumers to easily identify similar children’s items which will be displayed closer to one another in one, undivided area of the retail sales floor,” the organization said in a statement. “Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the products and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate.”

The bill was strongly opposed by the California Family Council. “Activists and state legislators have no right to force retailers to espouse government-approved messages about gender,” California Family Council President Jonathan Keller said in a statement. “It’s a violation of free speech and it’s just plain wrong.”

Since defeating the recall effort, Newsom has been aggressively enacting a radical left-wing agenda, including signing a bill that allows minors to obtain abortions or transgender surgeries without parental consent.