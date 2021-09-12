Transgender Ideology Condones Men Beating Up Women, And That's Not Cool

Lots of things have changed in my lifetime. Technology has made leaps and bounds, for example. Social attitudes have changed. For example, in the past 25 years alone, attitudes towards same-sex marriage went from overwhelming opposition to overwhelming support. Many warned that the acceptance of same-sex marriage would take us down a slippery slope. This warning wasn’t heeded of course, and in the past 15 years, the “brave new world” of transgender “rights” has become the next frontier of the LGBTQ movement. It seems like in the blink of an eye, a growing number of people have been bullied into denying biology out of fear of being labeled a bigot.

When actress Ellen Page announced she was transgender and was transitioning, her new identity was quickly affirmed by the media, and various references to her were updated to reflect her new preferred pronouns. It’s not bad enough that she has to suffer from the delusion she can change from a woman to a man, that delusion needs to be validated by the rest of us if we don’t want to be dubbed bigots.

RELATED: Here’s More Proof That the Transgender Movement Is Insane and Extremely Dangerous

Even the medical field has been poisoned by the forces of wokeness that it’s increasingly difficult to find a medical publication or profession that doesn’t endorse the idea that gender is all in their head, and not a function of chromosomes.

But the movement to accept the medical impossibility of changing from one sex to another isn’t a victimless delusion. The privacy of women and young girls has suddenly become less important than men who claim to be women to be allowed to share bathrooms and changing facilities with women and young girls. For example, a man who “identified” as a woman was allowed by the Wi Spa in Los Angeles to expose himself to a number of women and a young girl with the approval of the spa. The media bizarrely took the side of the man, framing the complaints as being transphobic. The man has since been identified as a serial sex offender.

We’ve covered the issue of boys playing girls’ sports here at PJMedia quite a bit. There are plenty of examples of biological boys who “identify” as girls and, because of the biological and physiological advantages males have over females, crush the competition, and girls who worked hard for years to achieve opportunities with their physical talents lose out on opportunities.

All this is done in the name of fairness.

RELATED: How Testosterone-Fueled Trans Athletes Are Erasing Women in Sports

Sadly, beating women and girls in competition isn’t enough for the transgender movement. Biological men actually physically beating up women is now something that is celebrated by the radical LGBTQ movement. On Friday, a biological male who calls himself Alana McLaughlin became the second transgender “woman” to compete in MMA, and won his debut match.

The first man to compete with women in MMA was Fallon Fox, who infamously dominated his female opponent with such brutality that he broke her eye socket. “I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night,” Fox’s female opponent Tamikka Brents said. “I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life, and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right.”

“I want to pick up the mantle that Fallon put down,” McLaughlin said before the fight. “Right now, I’m following in Fallon’s footsteps. I’m just another step along the way and it’s my great hope that there are more to follow behind me.”

“If we want to see more trans athletes, if we want to see more opportunities for trans kids, we’re going to have to work our way into those spaces and make it happen,” McLaughlin added. “It’s time for trans folks to be in sports and be more normalized.”

This is what McLaughlin thinks should be normalized:

We have reached the point at which society is literally allowing men to beat and choke women for sport. pic.twitter.com/XnNvFp9hEE — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) September 12, 2021

We’re supposed to celebrate this? We’re supposed to cheer as men crush their female competition, sometimes literally? Is this what the left calls “progressive”? Opposition to men beating up women is now called bigoted, and non-inclusive, or whatever?

Sorry, not me. This is sick and wrong, and those of us who know better than to buy into this nonsense have to speak out.