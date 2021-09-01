Texts Show Chaos, US Military Knew They Were Leaving American Citizens Stranded at the Kabul Airport

On Tuesday, Joe Biden spoke to the country, bizarrely claiming the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success.”

But, in text messages between private citizens and U.S. military commanders seen by Just The News, Biden’s rosy picture of the evacuation bears no resemblance to reality.

These text messages reveal that “pleading American citizens were frantically left behind at the Kabul airport gate this past weekend to face an uncertain fate under Taliban rule while U.S. officials sought to spread the blame between high-ranking generals and the State Department,” according to the report.

“We are f—ing abandoning American citizens,” one text written by an Army colonel assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division said. The Army colonel detailed a failed effort to evacuate a group of American citizens hours before our troops left the country for good.

The messages were provided by war correspondent Michael Yon, a former Special Forces soldier who was on the ground helping to rescue stranded Americans.

Yon told Just The News that a group of Americans was abandoned at the Kabul airport as the U.S. military finished their last evacuation.

“We had them out there waving their passport screaming, ‘I’m American,'” Yon told JTN’s John Solomon on his podcast. “People were turned away from the gate by our own Army.”

“You guys left American citizens at the gate of the Kabul airport,” Yon wrote Tuesday to an Army major whose team had abandoned a rescue attempt. “Three empty jets paid for by volunteers were waiting for them. You and I talked on the phone. I told you where they were. Gave you their passport images. And my email and phone number. And you left them behind.”

“Great job saving yourselves,” Yon added. “Probably get a lot of medals.”

Yon’s account is backed up by three dozen text and email exchanges with various military officials in Afghanistan.

Despite these reports of desperate American citizens wanting to leave but were turned away to meet the deadline he set, Biden said that only 100-200 Americans remain in the country and seemed to suggest they were responsible for their being left behind when he claimed that “most of those who remain are dual citizens, long-time residents who had earlier decided to stay because of their family roots in Afghanistan.”

However, some U.S. officials estimated last week that over 5,000 American citizens would be left behind.

Joe Biden said on Tuesday that “There is no […] evacuation from the end of a war that you can run without the kinds of complexities, challenges, and threats we faced.”