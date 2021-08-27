Kamala Cancels Trip to Campaign for Governor Newsom

The best decision out of the Biden administration in weeks came on Friday, when it was announced that Kamala Harris canceled her planned trip to campaign for Governor Newsom in California as he faces a close recall election there.

Despite her historic unpopularity nationwide, she remains relatively popular in California, her home state, and Newsom was hoping that she’d help boost turnout in the upcoming election. She was scheduled to headline the Stop the Republican Recall car rally at the Cow Palace outside of San Francisco today.

It remains to be seen if the event will be rescheduled.

Joe Biden has also planned to campaign for Newsom before the September 14th recall election.

“I can confirm the President does still plan to go and campaign for Governor Newsom in California,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, the day before the terror attack at Kabul airport. “I don’t have a date for you at this point in time, but that is still, certainly, his plan.”

It is not yet clear if he still plans to do so.

In an interview with Breitbart on Wednesday, Elder dared Biden to come to California. “I’ll believe it when I see Joe Biden come here. I’m not sure he’s going to,” Elder said. “His popularity now is in the low forties — I think I saw 41%. Most Americans don’t even believe he’s home — that somebody else is in charge. So it’s going to backfire. But let him bring it in.”