Donald Trump Jr.'s Devastating Tweet Sums Up How Horrible Biden's Address to Nation Was

After being MIA for many hours, Joe Biden finally addressed the media and the American people on the terror attacks at the Kabul airport which have taken the lives of at least a dozen U.S. service members, wounded several others, and killed many other civilians.

Biden’s remarks got off to a rocky start. “Tough day,” he began. He appeared tired, weak, and overwhelmed as he tried to mask his shakiness with tough language: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

And then his body language spoke volumes. As he took questions from the press, I couldn’t help but notice the defensive manner in which he clutched the folder he had with him, blocking his chest with it as if it were a shield.

I wasn’t the only one who noticed.

“This is what weakness looks like,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote above a picture of Biden clutching the folder and resting his face on his hands like a crying child.

This is what weakness looks like. pic.twitter.com/a7vqlqYUhU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

It was tough to watch, but this is the message Biden is sending: America is wounded and weak with Biden at the helm.

And our enemies are laughing in our faces.