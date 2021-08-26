OOPS: Morning Joe Predicted Afghanistan Disaster Would ‘Fade From the Headlines'

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough publicly expressed his hope that the Afghanistan disaster would “fade from the headlines” with adequate time for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to make a political comeback before the 2022 midterms.

“Mika, you know, as you look at those numbers and you look at the numbers right now, post-Afghan chaos, look at the numbers beforehand, 75% of Americans supporting it,” Scarborough noted on “Morning Joe” before making the case that by the time voters go back to the polls, it will be old news.

“That said, politically, the further we get away from those chaotic pictures, the more you’re hearing 70,000 are airlifted out, 100,000 are airlifted out, and the further we get away from the story, I suspect that is not going to be an issue that’s going to be driving any voters in 2022 or very few voters.”

Scarborough insisted that he didn’t mean the situation was a good thing. “When I say this isn’t going to hurt him politically down the road, I’m not suggesting that that’s a good thing for our country. I’m just saying, you look at these numbers, and in the midst of this chaos, this will be the low point for Joe Biden on Afghanistan. More and more people are going to agree with what he did as we move forward.”

A day after Scarborough made this stunning prediction, a suicide bomber attacked Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, Afghanistan, causing chaos and multiple casualties including those of Americans. A second suicide bomber attacked the Baron Hotel, just outside the airport.

While some in the liberal media have been highly critical of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, some, like Scarborough, seem to be more concerned with the political impact of this devastating failure and are hoping that time will push this debacle out of the public consciousness. Clearly, things are going to get worse before they get better. The question now is: how much worse?