Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Rules Sex Changes for Minors Is Child Abuse

We live in a scary time where you can never know what kind of propaganda your kids are exposed to, particularly with LGBT ideology. So, when a victory happens, no matter where or how small, it’s worth celebrating.

Such is the case in Texas (of course) where the Department of Family and Protective Services has ruled that sex reassignment surgery for minors is child abuse.

DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters, in response to Governor Abbott’s call to investigate the issue, responded with a letter to the governor, in which he declared, “Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse, subject to all rules and procedures pertaining to child abuse.”

“This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies,” the letter continues. “Generally, children in the care and custody of a parent lack the legal capacity to consent to surgical treatments, making them more vulnerable.”

In the event such abuse of a child is witnessed, professionals licensed by the state are instructed to report it within 48 hours, and failure to do so would be considered a Class A misdemeanor. “Professionals include teachers, nurses, doctors, day-care employees and others who are either licensed by the state or work in a facility licensed or operated by the state and who have direct contact with children through their job.”

Masters acknowledged that such procedures may be deemed medically necessary, and thus, not child abuse, in certain instances. “It may be warranted for the following conditions including, but not limited to, a child whose body parts have been affected by illness or trauma; who is born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, such as the presence of both ovarian and testicular tissue; or who does not have the normal sex chromosome structure for male or female as determined through genetic testing.”

Let’s hope other states follow suit.