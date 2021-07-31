CDC Director Walensky Walks Back Comments on a Vaccine Mandate. Can We Believe Her?

In a Thursday evening interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the Biden administration is “looking into” the possibility of establishing a vaccine mandate.

“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked her.

“Ummm. That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine,” Walensky replied. “Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”

But, after the interview aired, Walensky walked back her statement.

“To clarify,” Walensky tweeted, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

Do you buy her explanation? Baier was quite clear when he asked about a federal vaccine mandate, and she was quite clear that the Biden administration is looking into it. It’s just as clear watching the video.

So… sorry, I’m not buying her explanation that she wasn’t talking about a federal mandate. It seems obvious to me (and should to anyone who watches the clip) that she said exactly what she meant but accidentally said the quiet part out loud.