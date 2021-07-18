After Meeting with COVID-Infected Texas Dems, Kamala Harris Goes to Walter Reed

In the wake of her meeting with Texas Democrats, Kamala Harris is visiting Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Three of the Texas lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, causing speculation that Kamala Harris’s visit is related to her being exposed to the virus. However, the White House claims she’s going for a “routine doctor’s appointment.”

The White House also claims that Harris was not in close contact with the infected Texas lawmakers.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined that the vice president and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” Harris’s spokeswoman Symone Sanders said in a statement.

Harris and her staff have been fully vaccinated.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols,” the Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in a statement. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions.”

It is unlikely that the White House will ever admit a connection between Harris’s visit to Walter Reed and her meeting with the fugitive Democrats.

It is also not clear what caused the Texas Democrats to get tested in the first place.