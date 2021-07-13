Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Pennsylvania Visit to Address 'Right to Vote'

“Joe Biden is going to Pennsylvania today in a rush in order to stop the Forensic Audit that the Pennsylvania Republican Senate is in the process of doing,” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday morning in reference to Joe Biden’s planned trip to Pennsylvania to deliver remarks “on actions to protect the sacred, constitutional right to vote.”

“Philadelphia was a cesspool of corruption, which will soon be revealed by the audit,” Trump insisted. A forensic audit, like the one that occurred in Maricopa County, Ariz., was initiated in the Keystone State last week.

“Why are they so concerned that a President, who never goes anywhere, would hop onto beautiful Air Force One and head to Philadelphia if it were an honest election?” Trump asked. And it’s a legitimate question. I noted last week that Biden’s trip reeks of panic. If the Biden camp is confident that the election was all above board, they’d welcome the opportunity to have a forensic audit prove it once and for all.

Trump sees it the same way.

“Why not let the audit go forward and make everybody, on both sides, happy?” Trump asked. “The results will be the results. But they know it was not an honest election, Philadelphia was one of the most corrupt cities in the Country—and so is Detroit, and so is Milwaukee, and so is Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, and Oakland, and Baltimore.”

Trump added, “Corruption has gone on for years, but in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, with the mail-in ballots and the use of Covid to cheat, corruption reached new levels. Remember the poll watchers being thrown out, the windows being sealed so nobody could look in, the ballot drops, and all of the other events that took place that changed so rapidly the Big Trump Win on election night.”

We recently learned that evidence suggests there may have been enough illegal votes cast in Georgia to alter the results in that state. The audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., uncovered significant irregularities there as well, including 33,000 undervotes in the presidential election, where voting machines didn’t detect votes for president. This is also potentially results-changing, as Biden’s state-certified victory in Arizona was a mere 10,457 votes.

So, why is Biden in Pennsylvania on Tuesday? Because an audit there, if Georgia and Arizona find results-changing fraud, would destroy the legitimacy of his presidency. If Trump is proven the winner of Arizona and Georgia, he still wouldn’t have won enough Electoral College votes to be victorious in the 2020 election. But if the forensic audit in Pennsylvania finds Trump won that state as well, Trump’s Electoral College vote total in 2020 would have been 279, to Joe Biden’s 259.

Unfortunately, even if Trump’s election fraud claims pan out, it’s too late to do anything about the 2020 election. But if Biden is proven to have been illegitimately elected, it could greatly impact the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election—not to mention Biden’s claim of a mandate.

“Joe should say go forward with this, with all of these audits,” Trump insists. “His visit is a joke. He doesn’t need to visit, all he needs to do is let them do an audit and find out what happened.”

“Who knows, maybe they’ll say the election was on the up and up, but many people would be shocked,” Trump mused. “Let the audit go forward like it is in Arizona, despite 107 Democrat lawyers trying to stop it and failing.”